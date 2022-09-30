Albuquerque (KRQE) — Food trucks crowd Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque every Friday of September and October between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the variety of food available at the venue, the public also gets to enjoy live entertainment with local music bands showing up and showing off!

Food Truck Fridays is the place to be to have a nice lunch in the city. The many food trucks present onsite all offer different food so if you are craving a hot dog, pizza, chili cheese fries or even frozen yogurt, they got you covered.