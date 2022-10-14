ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local preschool A Child’s Garden has a special feature: a mural inspired by its children. Sandria Cook based the design of this mural on the kids’ favorite activities while at school.

It took her and her team several months to put the project together and they will dedicate it on Oct. 22. “There will be a big party in the parking lot,” said Cook. A Child’s Garden is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Elm Street in Albuquerque.