ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The University of New Mexico Art Museum is hosting a visually striking exhibition by artist Anila Quayyum Agha. Agha’s pieces consist of light, shadows, and bold sculptures. Her artworks are inspired by patterns in Islamic architecture and decorative forms from other cultures as well as her own inventions.

This is the artist’s first time showing in New Mexico. The exhibition is open now and free to the public. It will run until July 2nd. Anila Quayyum Agha will hold a public conversation on March 24th in the auditorium of UNM’s Physics, Astronomy and Interplanetary Science Building. UNM Art Museum can be found inside the Center for the Arts near Popejoy Hall.