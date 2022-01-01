Sights and Sound: Celebrating Noon Year’s Eve at Explora

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) December 31st, 2021 marked the return of the annual “Noon Year’s Eve Celebration” at Explora. After postponing last year’s event due to the pandemic, the staff were excited to hold the event this New Year’s Eve.

Story continues below

Families were able to interact with all of the usual exhibits, as well as some fun Noon Year activities. There was a prize wheel, an electricity demonstration and over two-thousand balloons for the noon time balloon drop. The event was sold out, but we here at KRQE were able to get a glimpse behind the scenes for the fun celebration. Happy New(Noon) Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES