Sights and Sound: Celebrating Noon Year’s Eve at Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) December 31st, 2021 marked the return of the annual “Noon Year’s Eve Celebration” at Explora. After postponing last year’s event due to the pandemic, the staff were excited to hold the event this New Year’s Eve.

Families were able to interact with all of the usual exhibits, as well as some fun Noon Year activities. There was a prize wheel, an electricity demonstration and over two-thousand balloons for the noon time balloon drop. The event was sold out, but we here at KRQE were able to get a glimpse behind the scenes for the fun celebration. Happy New(Noon) Year.