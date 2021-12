NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system that has brought much-needed rain and snow to parts of western and northern New Mexico will wrap up tonight. Quieter weather moves in for Christmas Day but an active weather pattern continues into the New Year.

Rain and snow are beginning to wrap up from across New Mexico this evening but light to moderate snow will continue in the northern mountains through Christmas Day morning. Parts of the state have also seen very strong wind gusts this afternoon, but those winds will also be tapering off through the evening. Drier and slightly cooler weather arrives for Christmas Day with partly sunny skies and lighter winds.