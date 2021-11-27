Sights and Sound: A Duck Day Afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A battle of district rivals in the Class 6-A final as undefeated Cleveland plays host to the Rams of Rio Rancho. The two powerhouses from the City of Vision have already dueled once this year as the Strom overcame a 20-point deficit to give the Rio Rancho its only loss of the season.

Cleveland Head Coach Heath Ridenour speaks on what his players need to do to win a second time to secure a state title. "We got to move the ball," says Ridenour. "We got to get first downs. If we can do that, we got a chance. You know, last time we struggled to put it in the end zone first half. We were in the red zone three times with no score which is pretty uncharacteristic for us. We made some mistakes, but give credit where credit is due. Their defense is pretty stout. So, we got to finish our drives. Defensively, we got to tackle. We were in position to make plays and force them to punt three times in the first half. Then big plays – explosive plays – happened that resulted in touchdowns."