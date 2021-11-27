Sights and Sound: A Duck Day Afternoon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Bird is the word. Tingley Beach is an Albuquerque treasure. It is home to three different ponds which are filled with fish, and loads of different waterfowl.

Ducks and geese wander about the ponds spending their days swimming, splashing, and quacking. When you visit Tingley Beach it is only a matter of time before you spot some of these fun feathery friends.

