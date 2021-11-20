Sights and Sound: A Bosque Bugs Life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Along the bosque, if you look close you will find the river banks teeming with tiny interesting life. You can hear the chirping of the cicadas, large beetles with giant pinchers stand quietly as ants bustle around them.
Bees land ever so gracefully on different plants collecting nectar. Majestic dragonflies dart through the air practicing their gravity-defying ballet. Next time you walk along the many trails of our wonderful Bosque, see what kind of magnificent creatures you can find.