Siembra Leadership keeps kids engaged during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The past year has been rough for the state’s education system. A majority of students were forced to learn virtually. Executive Director of Siembra Leadership High School talked about things the school is doing to support its students and keep them engaged during the pandemic.

The school focuses on two areas: student support and community engagement. For students that are not engaged or at risk of becoming disengaged, the school comes together as a team to develop a plan for that student to ensure that they are still getting the help they need such as community resources. In order to obtain community engagement, the school is assisting students with access to internships.