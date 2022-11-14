ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Siembra High School is putting together “Project Expo,” a community event where the community can visit the school and learn about their projects.

‘Project Expo’ will be held on December 2 at Siembra High School. For more information, you can visit their webpage siembraabq.org.

Siembra High School is dedicated to inspiring students through entrepreneurship, innovation, and learning by doing. Located in downtown Albuquerque, Siembra is a free charter high school that teaches real-world projects to students while still getting a high school diploma.

The community can expect to see what students will learn in the upcoming new school year. The teachers will give a presentation on the coursework that students engage in that is directly linked to serving a purpose or meeting a need in the community.