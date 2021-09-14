Siamang Rue loses fight against Shigella

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Siamang has died at the BioPark. One month ago, the BioPark detected the Shigella bacteria among its apes. Rue was an infant.

Zookeepers say he struggled against the Shigella infection even while under his mother’s care. His mother Johore and her mate Brian the Siamand also died from the infection.

Staff says they are now focused on Rue’s 4-year-old brother, who so far is recovering well from the virus. The oldest gorilla at the zoo also died from the infection, Huerfania who was 48 years old.

