Show support of families with hospitalized children through Share the Love, Share a Night fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has announced its eighth annual Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirt fundraiser. CEO of NMHC-NM Jessica Wright discusses the long-standing fundraiser and how things will work this year.

The Share the Love, Share a Night fundraiser celebrates 38 years of love at Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. RMHC-NM aims to help lessen the burden of families whose children are hospitalized or are receiving treatment for an illness or injury by providing temporary affordable lodging.

While families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Albuquerque are asked to contribute $15 a night toward the cost of their stay, families who are unable to pay are never turned away. By purchasing a Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirt for $15, you are helping to provide a home away from home for a family with a sick or injured child.

The t-shirts are on sale now and the organization will be taking orders through Friday, October 2.