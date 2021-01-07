Show support for local businesses by participating in the #TrueABQ challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now through February 28, Albuquerque locals are encouraged to participate in the #TrueABQ Challenge. Participants will have the opportunity to show their love for the small businesses of Albuquerque by engaging in a challenge that allows you to enjoy your favorite things throughout the city or discover something new with a fun, scavenger hunt-style checklist.

ABQ365 events expert Tracy Cox discusses the details of this event. To take part in the challenge, head to visitalbuquerque.org/trueabq-challenge/ and download the #TrueABQ Challenge checklist. Check off one item per category and upload at least one photo of you completing an item on the checklist.

Photos must be uploaded online and it’s optional to also post a photo to social media of each activity using the #TrueABQChallenge. Once you complete one activity per category and upload at least one photo, fill out the entry form online for a chance to win the challenge.

The #TrueABQ Challenge starts Monday, January 4, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2021. A grand prize winner will be announced on March 8, 2021, and will be awarded a hot air balloon ride for you and one guest. For more information on the challenge, head to visitalbuquerque.org.

