Show support for cycling Albuquerque during ‘Bike Thru Burque’ week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bike To Work Day has been a tradition for over 20 years in Albuquerque. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tradition that usually happens in late May has been moved to late September as the city is asking riders to “Bike Thru Burque”.

City of Albuquerque Public Information Coordinator Johnny Chandler discusses the event and how you can participate. You can sign up online to take part in Bike Thru Burque which runs from Sunday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 26.

Visit bikethruburque.com to commit to ride, sign up for free gear, take a survey, and visit a local business that is sponsoring the event. The City of Albuquerque reports that according to a local business, bicycle sales locally rose 300 to 400%.

The city asks residents to take the survey to better understand factors that encourage bicycling and bicycling conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.