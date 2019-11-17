Shots fired in Albuquerque park lead to arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people were arrested after shots were fired at an Albuquerque park.

According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-olds Dominic Giron and Jose Sisneros, 21-year-old Elizabeth Romero, and a juvenile were together near Grisham Park Friday. Witnesses claim Giron fired several shots in the area of three people. No one was hit.

All three suspects were taken into custody and appeared in metro court Saturday morning, where the state filed a preventative detention motion for Giron. Sisneros will also stay locked up until he appears in district court. Meanwhile, Romero was released on her own recognizance.

