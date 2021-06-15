Short APD foot chase interrupts speed enforcement news conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a Tuesday news conference held by City of Albuquerque officials, some sort of incident occurred behind the area. KRQE News 13 crews witnessed a man yelling and throwing something at a car. At some point, it appears the man ran off and Albuquerque Police at the news conference took off after him.

When Terra Reed, Vision Zero Safe Streets Coordinator, was talking KRQE’s camera captured the moment when police run after the individual. Information is limited at this time and it’s unknown if the man was arrested. It is also unknown why he threw something at a car.

Tuesday’s news conference at Morningside Park addressed ways the city is hoping to reduce speeding fatalities. In an effort to improve traffic safety, the city created Vision Zero in 2019. Last month, the city unveiled a new action plan, Vision Zero ABQ 2040, which includes roadway design improvements, lowering speeds, and more education. The plan strives to have no roadway fatalities and injuries by 2040.