ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Canteen Brewhouse invited last-minute shoppers to the second annual Merry Mingle Holiday Jingle on Sunday.

Guests could shop locally from 25 different vendors while enjoying fire pits, s’mores, cocktails, beer, music, and holiday cheer.

“We always just want to support tour local vendors; our staff really likes pop-up markets. It’s just a fun thing to do to support our community, and it’s a good excuse for all of us to get our shopping done too,” said Canteen Brewhouse General Manager Jamie Schweback.

This year’s event partnered with the local non-profit “Girls on the Run,” an organization that offers programs that inspire young women to build confidence, kindness, and decision-making skills.

Organizers said next year’s event will be the Saturday before Christmas.