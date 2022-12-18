ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is just a week away. People behind on their shopping got to catch up at a last-minute holiday market.
El Chante, the community space dedicated to art and culture put on its 6th Annual Last Minute Navidad Mercado in Albuquerque Sunday.
“This is actually one of the last big Christmas markets before the holidays, and everybody comes, and everybody’s friendly, and it’s just nice to be here,” said Amy Maestas, a vendor.
People who may have procrastinated on Christmas shopping got to catch up at the market which featured 50 different, local vendors. There was also food, a photo booth, and music