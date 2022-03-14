ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods.

Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was also arrested. She had an outstanding warrant for a stolen car. APD says they believe the couple are responsible for stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from multiple Albuquerque Walmart’s.