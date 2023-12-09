ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center celebrated its culture on Saturday with its annual Shop and Stroll.

The outdoor holiday market included Native artisans, cultural dances, luminarias, and, of course, a hot cocoa bar.

The event highlighted more than 50 native artists selling hand-crafted ornaments, jewelry, and other works of art for the holidays.

“We are able to share the uniqueness that they’ve been able to learn along the way, whether it’s from their family and learning the different arts that they have been taught, but they’re able to share it with everyone that comes here today,” said Isleta Pueblo Director Monique Silva.

The artwork from many of the artists at the event can be purchased at the center during their business hours each week Tuesday through Sunday.