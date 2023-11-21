ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A house full of teens and an argument over taste in music erupted in gunfire in a southeast Albuquerque home, leaving one dead and three others injured. One of the survivors is now turning that tragic night in 2020 into a mission to help others.

“I was shot 12 times in my right leg, my left arm and my right arm, as well as my right ribcage and my right eye,” said Sonia Brito. Brito, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital’s emergency room. While at the hospital, she gained an appreciation for and inspiration from those who took care of her.

“My hair was solid with blood; she took the time to wash it, and it took several buckets to get the water clean and to get my hair unknotted. But she really took the time out of her day to do so,” said Brito, while recalling the way UNMH staff helped her.

Brito said the moments in the hospital helped shape her future. “I felt it was on my shoulders to help people the way I was helped,” said Brito.

Brito is currently a certified nursing assistant in the nursing program at Central New Mexico Community College. She plans to continue her education and dual degree program at UNM to get her bachelor’s of science and nursing. “It makes me feel good caring for other people. It makes me feel accomplished and it feels good to be taken care of as well” said Brito.

Once she finishes her studies, she hopes to become an emergency room nurse.“I feel like I’m going to be compassionate and really think of different care strategies outside of the box, especially those that pertain to each individual situation,” Brito said.