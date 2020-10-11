Shooting turns into SWAT situation in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently monitoring a SWAT situation on the 700 block of San Mateo SE. Around 7:20 Sunday morning, officers arrived at the scene of a shooting where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was transported to UNMH where he is expected to survive.

Police believe they have located a suspect in a nearby building and set up a perimeter in the area. A SWAT situation was activated a little before 8:00 a.m. Officers and crisis negotiators are reportedly on scene. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide more information it becomes available.