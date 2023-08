ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Wednesday night. Police say officers were called to the area of 7th St. and Marquette Ave. around 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

APD says once person was taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. Police say no suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing, no other details have been released.