ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Police say just after midnight, in the early morning of July 4, officers were called to the area of Kathryn Ave. and Columbia.

APD says they initially received reports of a car crash, but when officers arrived they found one person who was dead on scene from gunshot wounds. APD’s homicide unit is taking over the investigation. No other details on the shooting are known.