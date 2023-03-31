ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking into a fatal shooting Friday. They claimed it happened on Indian School Road NE.

The Albuquerque Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Indian School Road NE. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. However, the person died from their injuries.

As of 3 p.m., police haven’t supplied information about any suspects. Indian School Rd is shutdown east of 12th Street.

Additional details will be added to this article as it is learned.