ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. APD says around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Dona Arceia St. because of shots being fired.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found two people who had suffered from gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to the hospital, one person died from their injuries and the other is listed in critical condition. No other information on the shooting has been released.