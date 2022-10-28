ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired.
Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. APD says the homicide unit is now investigating the incident. No other details are available.