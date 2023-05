ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the area of 5th St. and Bellrose Ave. Police say the shooting left one person in critical condition.

APD says officers responded around 5 a.m. to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found one person with gunshot wounds and what they say appeared to be life threatening injuries. No other details are available at this time.