Shooting case to be heard in children’s court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The case against a teenager accused of shooting a young soldier will no longer be heard in metro court.

Thursday morning, during what was supposed to be a detention hearing for 17-year-old Timothy Malek, prosecutors decided not to proceed with the first-degree murder charges against him. The state says that’s because there’s not sufficient evidence to charge Malek as an adult.

He and another teen are facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing 20-year-old Isaiah Villanueva and injuring two others at a house party in the South Valley. For now, Malek is being released with conditions and will head back to juvenile lockup while new murder charges will be filed against him as a youthful offender.

From there, children’s court will decide whether to hold him until trial.

Related Coverage: