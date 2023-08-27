ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged after a shooting outside a restaurant.

According to a criminal complaint, Lafayette Stone was escorted out of the Filiberto’s restaurant on Zuni by a security guard after causing a disturbance inside. That security guard told police Stone got into a fight with him and took his gun.

The report alleged Stone shot the security guard in the foot and took off. He has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault.

According to court records, Stone has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1998.