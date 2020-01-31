Sheriff’s office release names involved in recent deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the people involved in a deadly crash during a chase with deputies.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Carlos Hernandez was driving the speeding car deputies tried to pull over yesterday morning, near Bridge and Atrisco. That care crashed into another car at Unser and Sapphire, killing Hernandez and one of his passengers, whose identity has not been released.

His other passenger, 21-year-old Angelic Mckeller is still in the hospital tonight. A search of online court records does not bring up any criminal records for either of them in New Mexico. The driver of the other care was also taken to the hospital.