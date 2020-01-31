Sheriff’s office release names involved in recent deadly crash

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the people involved in a deadly crash during a chase with deputies.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Carlos Hernandez was driving the speeding car deputies tried to pull over yesterday morning, near Bridge and Atrisco. That care crashed into another car at Unser and Sapphire, killing Hernandez and one of his passengers, whose identity has not been released.

His other passenger, 21-year-old Angelic Mckeller is still in the hospital tonight. A search of online court records does not bring up any criminal records for either of them in New Mexico. The driver of the other care was also taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞