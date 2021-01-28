Sheriff outspoken against body cams releasing lapel video on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico sheriff, who for years, has been publicly against body cameras is now sharing lapel footage from deputies on Facebook. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office posted three lapel camera videos to the department’s Facebook page over the past week, which Sheriff Manuel Gonzales hopes will help improve the department’s relationship with the public.

“It’s really a public relations tool. We’re using it to try to humanize our deputies. We’re also using it as a recruitment tool,” Sheriff Gonzales explained. “We’re looking to see if there’s any training issues, so risk mitigation, and a new way to inform the public and also maybe use it as a way to deter crime or prevent crime.”

Sheriff Gonzales added that this new social media effort is a way to be transparent with the public and release information quickly, letting people bypass the usual, weeks-long public records request process to get this video.

BCSO said the department will continue posting lapel video on a case by case basis.

“In full disclosure, I don’t believe we would do that in any deputy-involved shooting in the initial stages because, you understand this, there’s a lot of litigation that goes on,” he explained.

Sheriff Gonzales, who for years has been openly opposed to body cameras, says posting these clips doesn’t mean he now supports them.

“I didn’t purchase a traditional body cam,” Gonzales said. “When the deputy pulled his weapon, that camera was activated. In any other case with a traditional cam, there’s a possibility that their camera never would’ve been activated.

He stated this high-tech option now outfitting his 160 deputies, and what BCSO can do with it online, is well worth it.

“I think we’re getting a lot of bang out of our buck because look at what we were able to deliver and we just stood this system up and we’ve already taken it a different direction,” Gonzales said.

The Facebook posts also include the suspect’s criminal history, details about the arrest, and in one case, even a quote from Sheriff Gonzales.

Last year, the state mandated all law enforcement be outfitted with cameras. BCSO has a five-year contract for its body cams costing $3.1 million.