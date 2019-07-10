Shelters take in dozens of pets over holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Pet owners are being encouraged to check out local animal shelters for missing pets.

The city’s Animal Welfare Department took in more than 120 pets over the Fourth of July weekend. Workers say they always see an influx of animals around this time.

“They get spooked during that time and they get very creative on the way that they try to escape,” said City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Director Danny Nevarez

In all, Animal Welfare is caring for about 850 animals. To search for a lost pet click here.