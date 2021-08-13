One person in custody following shooting at Washington Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at Washington Middle School Friday afternoon. APD has confirmed that at least one person has been taken into custody and there is no current danger to students or staff.

The school is currently in a shelter in place after a shooting that happened at the school. One person has been transported to the hospital. At this time police have not said if the person transported to the hospital is a student. It is also unknown at this time what their condition is.

At this time, parents are being asked to pick up their kids at 14th Street and Park Avenue. Washington Middle School is located in downtown Albuquerque. No other information has been released at this time.

#BREAKING @ABQPOLICE responding to shooting at Washington Middle School. This is only the third day of school for APS @krqe pic.twitter.com/YPeeTGWlQt — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) August 13, 2021