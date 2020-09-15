Sheds used as homes creates eyesore for Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman believes a neighbor is giving the area a bad look by setting up sheds on her property for people to live in. The city agrees. The west side property owner has set up storage sheds as homes. Neighbors think it’s an eyesore and a safety hazard.

“We have four sheds in there. Three metal ones and one wood one. If something’s going to catch fire, it’s going to get the neighbors right next to them,” says a concerned neighbor.

That neighbor wanted to remain anonymous because she is afraid of retaliation from the people who own the property. There are sheds that have been placed in the backyard and side yard of the property near 98th and Tower.

On top of that, extension cords can be seen on the ground. The concerned neighbor believes the cords are coming from the main trailer and are connected to the four sheds.

The city’s Planning & Zoning Director says they are aware of it and the property is not up to code. After issuing the owners a notice last month, the city says they still have not heard from them.

“If we don’t get a solid plan from the owner as to how these issues are going to be addressed, then we’re looking to go to court, to Metro Court through the filing of a criminal complaint,” says Planning & Zoning Director, Brennon Williams.

While small homes are allowed on certain properties, the city says this is not the way to do it. Even if the property owners tried to submit a permit for what they have now, the city says there still needs to be a lot of changes before a permit can be approved.

The city says the owners have until September 24 to get into contact with them before they take the issue to court. KRQE News 13 tried to reach out to the property owners to get a response but were unable to reach them.

Latest Local News