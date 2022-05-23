ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new series has begun production in Albuquerque. The New Mexico Film Office announced the Untitled Shea Serrano Project will be filming in and around Albuquerque from now through July.

The series is inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, following a teenager trying to balance college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life, anchored by his single mom and five uncles. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television and will employ about 300 New Mexico crew members, and New Mexico native Efraín Villa as a series regular. Villa had a recurring role in Better Call Saul and supporting roles in Briarpatch, The Brave, and Half Brothers.