ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was no coincidence that Wilson Stadium was covered in gold Friday night. The Manzano Monarchs went head to head with the Sandia Madators on the field. But on the sidelines, this was much more than a football game. Friday night, the color gold had a special meaning.

“She really was just a heart of gold. She wanted people to be happy, she didn’t like it when people

were sad. She’s the kind of the kid who would play with the kid that was all by themselves on the playground,” Myra Robinson said.

She’s talking about her daughter, 6-year-old Emily Robinson, who passed away in 2016 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. “I would give anything to hug her one more time, to hear her voice. I miss her a lot.”

After her passing, friends and family held lemonade stands raising money in her name to fund research for pediatric cancer. And years later, they are still serving up a glass, this time at the football game, while also wearing gold in honor of Emily.

“One of the first things I said when my coach asked what fundraiser we wanted to do, I said childhood cancer in September and Alex’s Lemonade Stand and that’s kind of how this came up and how we’re now wearing gold and supporting one of the most important things in my life,” Kileigh Hoffman said.

Hoffman who is now a freshman at Manzano High School was Emily’s best friend. She is the mastermind behind the “gold out” game to bring awareness to not just Emily’s case but to other children fighting the same fight. Although Emily isn’t on the sidelines tonight, Hoffman says she’s here in spirit.

“I know she would love this, a lot, and nobody else needs to go through this and she knows that. We’re all here and I know she would be proud because all of these girls are standing with me on this and are all very supportive of it,” Hoffman said.

The color gold will forever hold a special place in Hoffman’s heart.”I’m going to keep doing this and I will keep this up for a long time.”

If you’d like to donate to the cause, click HERE.