Share your heart with Pet of the Week Admiral this Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Are you looking to add to your family in the form of a furry friend? If so, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department wants you to make it happen this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Animal Welfare Department Animal Handler Amanda Garcia visits the set to show off the Pet of the Week, Admiral and to discuss the department’s foster program. Admiral is a two-year-old boxer mix who is a very sweet large boy who is in need of a family of his own.

Admiral does well with other dogs but as with other adoptions, Animal Welfare encourages interested adopters to allow their pets to participate in a meet and greet before he goes home with you.

Admiral is in the second kennel building of the Eastside Animal Shelter.

If you want to cuddle up on the couch and watch movies with a companion this holiday, consider fostering a homeless dog or cat at the Animal Welfare Department. The pets are in need of a break from the stressful shelter environment so Animal Welfare is hoping Albuquerque residents will give them a chance to be in a loving home.

From February 12 through February 19, the program hopes to place many of their hundreds of homeless pets with foster families. At each shelter location, there are binders full of available fosters.

Foster families will be sent home with care packages that will help the pets feel at home in their new environment. To foster a pet, please contact Leah Remkes at lremkes@cabq.gov.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare shelter locations