ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against the Old Town Boys Club. One involves sexual abuse allegations against former director Eddie Valtierra, the other involves former director Dominic Yannoni.

The lawsuits claim Valtierra and Yannoni were serial offenders. It also claims that Valtierra used his “Roadrunners Club” to target and abuse children, primarily boys being raised by single mothers.

Yannoni is also accused of using his position as director to sexually abuse young boys. Both victims were under the age of 15. There are now five pending sexual abuse lawsuits involving the Old Town Boys Club and attorney’s say more are expected in the coming weeks.

Anyone who has information regarding child sexual abuse in youth-serving organizations is asked to contact either of the attorneys listed below: