Sex offender who keeps breaking the rules faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sex offender who keeps breaking the rules was back in court Monday.

Jacob Segura was arraigned for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. His attorneys entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Segura was sentenced to probation for exposing himself to kids at a preschool last year.

Before that, he was convicted of possessing child pornography. Prosecutors are seeking to have his probation revoked and send him back to prison. A hearing for that is set for later this week.