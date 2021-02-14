Severe weather closes city bus routes, recreational facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to severe weather in the Metro Saturday night, the City of Albuquerque has announced the closure and suspension of various city resources. The city announced Sunday, ABQ RIDE is canceling ART service for the remainder of the day and will decide on closing other routes as weather permits.

Parks and recreation facilities will also be closed across the city Sunday due to winter weather conditions. This includes city pools, open spaces, recreational facilities, and golf courses.

Elena Gallegos Open Space will be closed until at least 11 a.m., through the blizzard warning, but could remain closed all day. All other trailheads in the Sandia Foothills are closed. Parks are open for people to use, but the city warns to use caution due to the snow, ice, and freezing temperatures expected Sunday.

Saturday, the city announced they would also be closing BioPark facilities such as the zoo, botanical gardens, and Tingley Beach. Those who had purchased tickets ahead of time will receive an automatic refund.