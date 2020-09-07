Several celebrities take New Mexico Safe Promise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s favorite celebrities are getting involved in the New Mexico Safe Promise and they’re encouraging New Mexicans to take the pledge too.

Breaking Bad’s very own Mike Ehrmantraut, along with St. Pius graduate and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson are taking the New Mexico Safe Promise. The campaign was created by the hospitality and tourism industry in June, encouraging New Mexicans to do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The campaign is picking up steam and partnering with the New Mexico Film Office. Now ome of the biggest names in show business are also getting involved. Rhea Seehorn, from Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito, from Breaking Bad, Andy Greenwald from Briarpatch are taking the pledge and encouraging others to do the same. They say their love for New Mexico is exactly why they’re doing it.

Film production has been on hold since March. The film office says pre-production, set construction and location scouting are back and getting ready to start shooting again as soon as they can.

