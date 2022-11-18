ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has agreed to pay a former Albuquerque Police Department (APD) employee $50,000. The payment will be issued over allegations she blew the whistle on bad behavior.

Paulette Diaz was secretary to then-Chief Mike Geir; she alerted him to the unauthorized purchase of a computer and other items by Chief of Staff John Ross. When she requested those documents, fearing a cover-up, she was denied.

Those documents would have been subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Diaz sued, saying she was unjustly denied.

Now, according to the city’s quarterly report, a settlement has been reached in the case. The allegations ended up being the focus of an internal investigation that turned up other questionable actions by Ross. He eventually retired from the department.