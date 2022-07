ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial services are set for Lt. Matthew King, the Bernalillo County firefighter who was killed in a helicopter crash near Las Vegas. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says his services will be held at Tingley Coliseum on August 1 at 11:30 a.m. and the event will be open to the public.

Funeral services for Undersheriff Larry Koren, BCSO Lt. Fred Beers, and Deputy Michael Levison are pending.