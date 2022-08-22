ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico.

If you live in or have been displaced from your home in Mora, Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, or Valencia Counties help is here for you, and support is available.

The first thing that you need to do is visit their website:

Contact information on the website in both English and Spanish

FEMA application: they offer help filing out the application

Disaster Coping Skills and Stress Management

Individual and Group Crisis Counseling

Emotional Support

Crisis Response and Referral to Treatment and Resources

All services are available seven days a week and are completely free. For more information visit their website or call 505-954-1057.