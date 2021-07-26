Serious crash involving moped closes down Central at Eubank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque's long-awaited study over where to put a New Mexico United soccer stadium makes it clear downtown is the favored spot. But aside from raising the money to build a stadium, the city will also likely have to buy out a lot of property to make the project happen.

According to the study published last Friday, the two preferred sites for a 10,000 to 12,000 seat stadium include property at the intersection of Coal and Broadway and a site at Second Street and Iron. The study doesn’t go as far as to suggest a top site. Analysis of the top two locations shows each has unique challenges.