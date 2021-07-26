Serious crash involving moped closes down Central at Eubank

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a serious crash in the area of Central and Eubank. Officials say it’s a crash involving a vehicle and moped.

Story continues below

Police say a woman has been transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The area is currently closed due to an investigation into the crash. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES