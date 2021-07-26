Serious crash involving moped closes down Central at Eubank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a serious crash in the area of Central and Eubank. Officials say it’s a crash involving a vehicle and moped.
Police say a woman has been transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The area is currently closed due to an investigation into the crash. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.