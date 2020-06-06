Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Series filmed in Albuquerque with New Mexico crew premieres

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A TV series shot in Albuquerque is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

The show called “Nina” centers on the daughter of a female world boxing champion. Nina and her brother have to fend for themselves and she is forced to decide if she wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

One cast member says it’s a true New Mexico production. “I think a lot of big movies come through and they bring their own crews from out of state, so it’s really awesome to see a of us locals show what we have,” says cast member Stephanie Jaramillo.

The series director is from Albuquerque, and the entire cast and crew are New Mexico locals. So far, there is one episode available for streaming on Prime.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss