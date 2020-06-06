Series filmed in Albuquerque with New Mexico crew premieres

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A TV series shot in Albuquerque is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

The show called “Nina” centers on the daughter of a female world boxing champion. Nina and her brother have to fend for themselves and she is forced to decide if she wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

One cast member says it’s a true New Mexico production. “I think a lot of big movies come through and they bring their own crews from out of state, so it’s really awesome to see a of us locals show what we have,” says cast member Stephanie Jaramillo.

The series director is from Albuquerque, and the entire cast and crew are New Mexico locals. So far, there is one episode available for streaming on Prime.

