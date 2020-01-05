Serial thief caught on camera allegedly stealing from pre-school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial thief who repeatedly targeted a local school faced a judge Saturday.

Guadalupe Donicio Sanchez is accused of breaking into the YDI La Mariposa Head Start Pre-School near Mountain and Edith multiple times. According to a criminal complaint, he was seen on camera stealing batteries and tires and smashi9ng several windows on the company’s vehicles in two separate June incidents.

The complaint says he broke in again in July, this time spray-painting a security camera lens and breaking into a walk-in freezer to steal food. He was arrested this week and appeared in court where he was released.

He’s facing multiple charges including damage to property, trespassing, and burglary.