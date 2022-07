ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adrian Aragon, the man accused of serial shoplifting, pled guilty Friday to nine felony counts of robbery and shoplifting. Investigators say Aragon and Alexis Abeyta hit at least eight stores between January and April last year including gas stations and Walgreens.

The charges would usually carry more than ten years in prison. However, under Aragon’s plea deal, he faces no more than five and a half years when he is sentenced. Charges are still pending against Abeyta.