Serial burglar stealing gifts, eating food and sleeping in homes in the heights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating people’s food, showering and sleeping in homes. That’s what police say a burglar is doing in the heights — and it’s creeping people out.

The Quintessence neighborhood is typically quiet. Sitting along Eubank near Paseo, most people are preparing for the holidays.

That was until one of the neighbor’s homes was broken into.

“He was wearing an orange vest, so he looked like a worker cause I thought he was checking the PNM things on the side of people’s houses,” said a teen who lives in the neighborhood.

She’s asked us not to show her face as she made eye contact with the burglar at her neighbor’s home on Friday.

“I watched him walk around behind a tree, before I got in my car and didn’t look at him anymore,” she said.

It wasn’t until later, she realized that man, was not a PNM employee and that he broke into her neighbors home. He stole their Christmas presents and even ate their ice cream sandwiches, leaving behind the wrappers.

“My neighbor stopped me and was telling me how she was robbed and the things that got taken and I told her that I saw the truck,” the teen said.

A picture of the man’s blue Dodge truck has been circulating online along with a picture of him taken by a surveillance camera at another home, days later.

“Those are the clothes that he took from my neighbor’s house,” the teen said. Albuquerque Police confirm the guy in the pictures has hit at least half a dozen homes in the Northeast Heights.

A realtor posted to her Facebook, saying she found the man asleep in one of her listings. She tried to lock him in the garage and call police, but he broke down the door.

She said he showered in the home, using the towels she’d put out for staging. “He doesn’t look like he doesn’t have a house or something, he looks like he has a haircut and showers,” the teen said.

And now, the people that he’s targeted, just want him caught. “It makes us nervous which is why I’m glad we have two big dogs and the house is wired with security cameras,” she said,

Police say it’s unclear if the truck the suspect is driving is stolen.