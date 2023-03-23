ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial burglar has pled guilty after breaking into more than 20 homes. Jesse Mascareno-Haidle had been accused of breaking into multiple homes around Albuquerque in recent years, sometimes while the residents slept.

According to the criminal complaint filed in 2021, Mascareno-Haidle allegedly broke into homes near the West Mesa, near Sandia High School, and near Tanoan East in 2020. Prosecutors charged Mascareno-Haidle with multiple counts of burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft in 2021. Now Mascareno-Haidle has pled guilty to multiple charges.

Mascareno-Haidle has been in the news before. Former District Attorney Raúl Torrez spoke publicly about keeping Mascareno-Haidle behind bars while awaiting trial for allegedly breaking into cars at Rio Grande High School in 2021.

Mascareno-Haidle now faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. They say a sentencing hearing is scheduled for this spring.